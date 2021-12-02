COVID in the United States: Biden Reveals New Strategy To Fight Omicron Variant

As winter approaches, President Joe Biden will present his new plan to combat the Omicron version in order to avert breakouts akin to the Delta type.

As winter approaches, one senior administration official said the US would “draw out all the stops” to provide Americans with the “greatest safety” they require.

NEW: Vice President Joe Biden unveils a winter coronavirus policy that includes free at-home fast screenings, extending the mask requirement on public transportation, and demanding more strict testing methods for all overseas passengers. https://t.co/olu2Th6bg THE NEW COVID STRATEGY OF IBIDEN: As ABC’s Em Nguyen describes, it includes a new strategy to increase testing in the aftermath of the Omicron variant’s arrival in the United States. pic.twitter.com/iUphkFKFy1 All travelers, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to show a negative COVID test 24 hours prior to their flight departure under the new scheme. In addition, Biden has placed travel bans on eight African countries and will tighten requirements for all other overseas passengers.

Until March 18, the new rules will include mask requirements for air and rail travel.

Dr. Anthony Fauci emphasized the importance of protecting individuals throughout the cold and flu season on Wednesday.

“The fact is that if people are eligible for a boost, they should get vaccinated and boosted. That’s why I keep coming back to it, since that’s the only way to solve this situation “Fauci stated to the press.

Home testing reimbursement will be included in the new proposal, which will force private healthcare firms to compensate people who purchase at-home testing kits, lowering expenses for 150 million Americans. The Obama administration intends to provide an additional 25 million vaccination shots to poorer populations that are more susceptible to the virus, as well as establish family vaccine clinics and distribute antiviral medicines.

According to NPR, the White House will promote booster vaccinations because 100 million individuals have yet to obtain their third vaccine and only half of US seniors have received their third dose.

Seniors have had access to booster vaccinations since September.

The CDC is prepared to provide information on “test to stay” programs that allow children who have been exposed to COVID-19 to remain in school as long as they consistently test negative for the virus.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 68.7% of people have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, with 58.9% of persons fully immunized.