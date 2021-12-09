COVID in Europe: Massive Fines For Those Who Ignore Vaccine Mandates In Austria

All individuals above the age of 14 who refuse to comply with vaccine obligations would face fines of roughly $4,070 (3,600 euros), according to Austria’s health minister Wolfgang Mueckstein.

Austria is the first European country to impose a vaccination requirement. Last month, the administration declared that the mandate would be implemented in February.

Exceptions can be made for pregnant women, according to Mueckstein, though he emphasizes that they should still get vaccinated.

With roughly 68 percent of Austrians fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Austria has one of the lowest immunization rates in Western Europe.

“We have a sufficient supply of vaccines.” Former Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg told CNN, “Science gave us the chance, the exit ticket out of this vicious circle of virus waves and lockdown talks.” “This is a drastic step. I would have chosen to follow a different path…but we have no choice except to take this dramatic action.” Thousands of Austrians have taken to the streets to demonstrate their opposition to the mandate. Many demonstrators were waving placards that read “I will decide for myself” and “Make Austria Great Again,” according to Reuters.”