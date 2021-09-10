COVID Hospitalization is 10 times more likely in unvaccinated people, according to a CDC report.

Unvaccinated people were 10 times more likely to be hospitalized after getting COVID-19, according to a new data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday.

According to statistics acquired from a review of over 600,000 cases between April and mid-July, unvaccinated individuals were more than 11 times more likely to die from the sickness and were five times more likely to contract the infection.

At the White House COVID-19 meeting on Friday, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky remarked, “The basic conclusion is this: We have the scientific tools we need to turn the corner on this pandemic.” “Vaccination is effective and will protect us against COVID-19’s severe complications.”

According to the Washington Post, the CDC determined that the Moderna vaccine was more efficient than the Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson shots in reducing hospitalization in a second study issued on Friday. Vaccine effectiveness for Moderna recipients was 95%, while Pfizer’s vaccine was 80% successful, and Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine was 60% effective.

Vaccine efficacy was 86 percent overall.

According to the Washington Post, a third report backed up the conclusions of the second declaration. The effectiveness of mRNA vaccines was the focus of the report. Despite the rising incidence of the Delta variation, findings from a trial conducted among hospitalized persons at five VA hospitals revealed that mRNA vaccinations were 87 percent effective in avoiding hospitalizations.

According to the CDC, the Delta variant accounts for 99 percent of all new COVID cases. According to the Department of Health and Human Services, 81% of ICU beds in the United States are full, with Alabama and Georgia reporting near 100% capacity. The full immunization rates in those states are 40 and 43 percent, respectively.

Fifty-three percent of Americans say they’ve had all of their vaccinations, while 63 percent say they’ve just had one. COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 654,000 Americans in total, with about 1,600 deaths every week.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden presented a plan to raise immunization rates by requiring the injection for federal employees. He stated that healthcare facilities receiving Medicare and Medicaid funds must have a fully vaccinated workforce.

