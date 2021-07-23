COVID Cases in Zero States are Decreasing as Delta Variant Spreads

As the Delta variant spreads, zero states in the United States have recorded a decline in daily COVID-19 infections in the last week.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, daily COVID-19 instances have increased by 5% or more in all 50 states, as well as Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico, in the last week.

Texas, which reported over 8,000 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, was followed by California (over 7,000 cases), Louisiana (over 5,300), Missouri (over 2,900), and Georgia (over 2,200).

Aside from these five states, at least eight others reported over 1,000 new cases on Wednesday, and 13 more reported over 500 new cases per day.

Colorado is the only state where the number of new daily cases recorded has remained unchanged, however this does not suggest a drop in daily cases.

The data also shows that over the last week, the daily percentage of positive COVID-19 tests has increased by 5% or more in at least 29 states. On Wednesday, over 30% of COVID-19 tests in Alabama, Oklahoma, and Mississippi came back positive, according to the data.

The rising number of cases in all 50 states comes as health officials continue to provide warnings about the hazards of the COVID-19 Delta form, also known as B.1.617.2.

The Delta variation was initially detected in India but has since spread throughout the world, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It has increased transmissibility, according to the CDC.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky stated at a recent congressional hearing that the Delta variant now accounts for at least 83 percent of COVID-19 cases in the United States. According to Walensky, the new number is a “significant increase” from a prior assessment that indicated the Delta variety to be responsible for at least 50% of cases across the country.

Walensky stated at the congressional hearing that expanding COVID-19 immunizations is the key to preventing the Delta version from spreading.

“The greatest method to stop COVID-19 variations from spreading is to stop sickness from spreading. And the most potent tool we have is vaccination,” she added. “We need to keep growing. This is a condensed version of the information.