COVID cases in Russia have surpassed 8 million, accounting for more than 5% of the country’s population.

The coronavirus has infected more than 5% of Russia’s population, or around 8 million people, as the country’s daily infection rate reaches an all-time high, according to the Associated Press.

The country’s coronavirus task force reported 34,325 new illnesses in the last 24 hours, increasing the total number of infections registered since the outbreak began to 8,027,012. COVID-19 claimed the lives of nearly 1,000 Russians within the same time period, bringing the total to 224,310.

Although this is down from the all-time high of 1,002 set on Saturday, the virus and low vaccination rates continue to wreak havoc on the country. Officials have used lotteries and other incentives to entice Russians to vaccine clinics, but widespread misinformation and contradictory signals from officials have hampered their efforts.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

According to the task force, around 45 million Russians, or 32% of the country’s population of nearly 146 million, are fully vaccinated.

Despite the rising death toll, the Kremlin has ruled out a fresh statewide lockdown, similar – the one imposed early in the pandemic, which severely harmed the economy and weakened President Vladimir Putin’s popularity. Instead, it has given regional authorities the authority to implement coronavirus prohibitions.

Some of Russia’s 85 regions have restricted entrance to theaters, restaurants, and other places, as well as attendance at large public events. In Moscow, St. Petersburg, and many other Russian cities, however, daily life is little unaffected.

The most cases are concentrated in comparatively urbanized western Russia and developed areas along the Pacific Coast, such as Vladivostok and Khabarovsk, but the sparsely populated Siberian region of Sakha and Chukotka in the extreme northeast also has high case rates of over 150 infections per 100,000 people over a seven-day period.

The death toll from the coronavirus in Russia is the highest in Europe. According to official records, Russia ranks fifth in the world in terms of pandemic deaths, trailing only the United States, Brazil, India, and Mexico.

However, the state statistics office Rosstat, which includes deaths where the virus was not the primary cause, has recorded a substantially larger pandemic death toll—around 418,000 persons infected with COVID-19 as of August. Russia would be the fourth-worst-affected country in the world, ahead of Mexico, based on that figure.