COVID cases had dropped nearly 50% in a month, giving Fauci reason to be optimistic.

According to a report from ABC7NY, since the peak of the recent COVID revival in mid-September, instances of the virus have plummeted by around 44% in the United States. According to the Financial Times, the fall has been continuous, with case numbers dropping by 28% in the last two weeks. In the same time period, hospitalizations also decreased by about 20%.

The development of the more contagious Delta variety and the ongoing issue of vaccine reluctance in many sections of the country were widely blamed for the latest surge of illnesses. The New York Times collated and graphed data that revealed the resurgence began to spike instances in the United States in early July, peaking on September 13. The drop in deaths has been noticeably less dramatic, with only a 2% decrease in the last two weeks according to Times data.

Even in Florida, which was formerly seen as the hub of the recent COVID revival, case numbers appear to have plateaued. The state saw roughly 24,000 new cases in the last week, similar to New York, North Carolina, and Virginia.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, a top infection disease researcher, has recently began expressing optimism about the near future in light of these figures. During a Sunday interview, Fauci stated that he “highly suspects” that COVID deaths will decrease in the approaching winter months. He also stated that the slower rate of death drop is a “lagging indicator.” “Fortunately, we’ve seen a turnaround in the last two weeks in terms of the slope going down in both instances and hospitalizations,” the doctor explained. “Deaths are still on the rise, but they’re leveling off, so it’s a lagging indicator.” I have a strong suspicion that, like hospitalizations, death rates will begin to decline.

“How fast and fully they go down will depend on a number of conditions, which will be influenced by things like cooler weather, people doing things indoors, and how well they follow the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] standards.”

