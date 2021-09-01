COVID Cases Are At An ‘Unprecedented’ Level In Children’s Hospitals.

COVID-19 cases in children are putting a “extraordinary pressure” on facilities across the country, prompting more than 220 children’s hospitals to approach the Biden administration for assistance.

As the Delta valiant continues to spread across the United States, pediatric hospitals are “at or near capacity.” According to the Children’s Hospital Association, as the school year progresses, more children are likely to become infected.

Children’s Hospital Association CEO Mark Wietecha told President Biden in a letter that there may not be enough beds for children in need.

In a press statement, Wietecha stated, “Our children’s health care safety net is under unprecedented strain.” “Children’s hospitals and their dedicated staffs are doing their part, and we hope that every American, the White House, and Congress can pitch in as well.”

Many parents are concerned that children under the age of 12 will not be eligible for the vaccine, putting their health at risk. The vaccine will not be offered to children aged 5 to 11 until late fall or early winter, according to Pfizer CEO Dr. Scott Gottlieb, “if everything goes right.” Some children are also contracting RSV, a respiratory virus that can be severe in children, in addition to testing positive for COVID-19.

Researchers estimate that 300 infants per day are infected with COVID-19, and that pediatric hospitals in areas like Minnesota are nearing capacity. Children’s Minnesota is nearing 95 percent occupancy, according to CEO Mark Gorelick, the highest level the hospital has seen since the pandemic began. He also predicts a rise in instances as the fall season approaches.

In the city of Columbus, Ohio, The number of patients being treated with COVID-19 at Nationwide Children’s Hospital has doubled in the last week, according to lead experts, and Chief Medical Officer Rustin Moore says 75 percent are “acutely unwell.” Moore said five youngsters are being treated in the ICU at the hospital, two of them are on a ventilator.

