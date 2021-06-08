Covid case rates have risen to their highest level in three months in the north-west of England.

Although all regions have witnessed an increase, the area has witnessed the biggest increase.

In the seven days leading up to May 30, the North West recorded 87.4 instances per 100,000 persons, up from 53.7 the previous week.

This is the region’s highest level since the week ending February 28, and it’s also the highest level of any English region.

According to Public Health England’s (PHE) most recent weekly surveillance report, the South West has the lowest rate: 9.4, up slightly from 9.1 the previous week.

In England, case rates have climbed across the board, with the highest prevalence among 10 to 19-year-olds.

In the seven days leading up to May 30, there were 72.3 instances per 100,000 individuals, up from 55.1 the previous week.

The percentage among 20 to 29-year-olds has risen from 31.6 to 52.0 percent.

This is also the age group that has seen the most growth from week to week.

The number of reported acute respiratory episodes in the previous week had increased, according to PHE, “with the most noteworthy increase in educational settings occurrences.”

Sars-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, was found in the majority of those instances, according to the report.

It goes on to say that a drop in coronavirus-related deaths is “likely to reflect the effects of both social and physical distancing measures, as well as the vaccination program.”