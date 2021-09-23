COVID Antibodies are produced in utero by vaccination, according to a new study.

People who receive an mRNA COVID vaccine while pregnant will pass on COVID protectant antibodies to their offspring, according to a recent study from NYU Grossman School of Medicine.

According to a news statement from NYU Langone Health, the study found that all 36 newborns tested at the time of birth had antibodies against the virus, which was published online on September 22 in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology—Maternal Fetal Medicine.

The Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines had been given to all of the pregnant subjects.

According to the press release, the study team was also able to distinguish between antibodies produced in response to natural infection and those created in reaction to immunizations.

This is significant because natural antibody responses to COVID have been demonstrated to be insufficiently protective for many people, according to the press statement.

The highest levels of antibodies were identified in babies whose parents were fully vaccinated during the second part of the pregnancy, according to researchers who examined blood from the umbilical cord.

Despite the limited sample size, Jennifer L. Lighter, the study’s principal author, said the findings are encouraging.

As previously reported by This page, Mississippi health officials stated earlier this month that at least eight pregnant women had died from COVID-19 since late July, all of whom had not been adequately vaccinated.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a statement in August reassuring pregnant women about the safety of the COVID immunization.

According to CNBC, the CDC stated at a conference on September 22 that the immunization did not raise the chance of miscarriage.

Participants gave birth to 1,634 live-born children, including 42 twins, after tracking 1,613 pregnant women.

To better track how vaccines affect pregnant people, the CDC created the “v-safe COVID-19 Vaccine Pregnancy Registry.” Those who received the COVID vaccine within 30 days of their last menstrual cycle or during pregnancy are eligible. The CDC stated that those who join will be contacted numerous times throughout their pregnancy for health check-ins.

According to recent CDC data, around 23% of pregnant women had been vaccinated, according to the NYU statement.

