COVID, according to Bill Gates, will kill fewer people in 2022 than the flu.

Bill Gates has a prognosis for the COVID-19 pandemic and what it will look like in the near future: in 2022, the virus’s deaths and infections will fall behind those caused by the seasonal flu.

The billionaire philanthropist said that the combination of natural immunity with the emerging vaccine or other therapies for COVID-19 will “dramatically” reduce infection rates. He was speaking at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore.

“The vaccines are extremely good news,” Gates said in a virtual interview viewable by intendees. “The supply restrictions will be mostly overcome by the time we get out in the middle of next year, and so we’ll be restricted by logistics and demand.”

According to the Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 dashboard, COVID-19 has killed 5,128,082 people worldwide and caused over 255,217,160 cases. As of Wednesday, 767,450 people had died in the United States as a result of the virus.

The flu was once one of the world’s deadliest and most ubiquitous diseases, with the Spanish flu pandemic being the most recent pandemic to spread in a similar manner as COVID-19.

Despite the fact that flu deaths have decreased drastically over the previous century, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that between 290,000 and 650,000 people die from the virus each year.