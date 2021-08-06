COVID-19 Virus Found at ‘Never Seen Before’ Levels in Houston Wastewater: What This Means

The COVID-19 virus has risen by more than 300 percent in Houston wastewater during the last year. Health officials assert that the data can aid in forecasting what will occur in the next weeks.

Since 2020, Houston authorities have been monitoring the virus SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19, in the city’s wastewater. SARS-CoV-2 levels in Houston’s wastewater are now 320 percent higher than the benchmark levels set for July 6, 2020.

Dr. David Persse, Houston’s top medical officer, noted that the data may be used to forecast how the virus will spread in the next weeks, noting that the virus’s levels had tripled since the beginning of July, ABC 13 reported.

“The wastewater predicts what’s about to happen two to four weeks ahead of time,” Persse said Wednesday. “We saw the value of the wastewater dropping, before we saw the positivity rate dropping, before we saw the hospitalizations drop.”

The Houston Health Department’s wastewater analysis shows the monthly fluctuations in SARS-CoV-2 levels in wastewater since the baseline values on July 6, 2020. For example, on July 27, 2020, the viral load was already 39 percent of the benchmark level, but it reduced to 23% by Aug. 23 and then climbed to 31% by Sept. 28.

The Houston Health Department revealed in March that it had identified the virus’s United Kingdom form in 31 of its 39 wastewater treatment plants. This represents a “significant” increase above previous tests, which identified the variation in 21 of 30 treatment plants. According to the Houston Health Department, this indicated that the variation had spread “uncontrolled” throughout the neighborhood.

The current levels appear to imply that the delta variety will continue to spread in the next weeks, according to the top medical officer.

“The virus is rapidly spreading. It is rapidly spreading around the world. It is rapidly spreading. We have never observed such a high quantity of virus in wastewater before “As Persse stated. According to reports, he characterized the procedure as “extremely reliable.”

“I can pretty much guarantee you it’s only going to worse over the next four weeks,” he added.