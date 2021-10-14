COVID-19 Vaccines: Can You Mix and Match? It Works, According to a New Government Study.

As the United States presses forward with a vaccine booster effort to battle COVID-19’s Delta form, it is unclear if vaccines from different manufacturers can be blended. According to a new federal study from the National Institute of Health (NIH), the answer could be yes.

According to a study published by the National Institutes of Health on Wednesday, patients may be able to “mix and match” their immunizations, regardless of which one they received initially. The trial included 458 volunteers who were randomly assigned to one of three vaccine groups: Pfizer-BioNTech, Johnson & Johnson, or Moderna.

The volunteers were given a booster shot from a different manufacturer than their original dose, and their antibody levels were tracked to observe how they altered. It was discovered that receivers of a shot from a second manufacturer had a larger quantity of antibodies two and four weeks after receiving the booster than individuals who had a booster from their initial supplier.

After obtaining a booster, patients who had a Johnson & Johnson vaccine had five times the quantity of antibodies in their system. Patients who had a Pfizer or Moderna booster vaccine in addition to their Johnson & Johnson vaccine had significantly more antibodies than those who simply had one vaccine type in their system.

These findings come ahead of a decision from the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) advisory committee, which is scheduled on Friday. The FDA is presently debating whether or not to provide emergency approval for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters. In the United States, Pfizer’s vaccine is the only one that has been licensed for booster injections.

Moderna and Johnson & Johnson’s vaccination booster applications are now being reviewed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

If the FDA approves the two, it might be a windfall for President Joe Biden’s booster immunization campaign. The original plan, which went into effect on Sept. 20, was trimmed back to just cover individuals 65 and older, as well as those with pre-existing medical conditions. After regulators cautioned that they didn’t have enough evidence from Moderna to proceed, the scheme went ahead with only Pfizer boosters available.

Despite its merits, the NIH study is unlikely to persuade the FDA to immediately recommend mixing and matching vaccines.