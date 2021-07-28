COVID-19 Vaccine Inhaler Under Development, A “Greener” Alternative To Liquid Jabs

Researchers in Sweden are developing a novel COVID-19 vaccination that may be administered through a plastic inhaler.

A COVID-19 vaccination encapsulated in a thin, plastic inhaler is being developed by a team of scientists from Iconovo in Medicon Village in Lund, Sweden. The team, lead by chemist Ingemo Andersson, hopes that their product will allow individuals to have powdered immunizations at home.

According to the BBC, Johan Waborg, CEO of the company developing the vaccination inhalers, said, “It’s easy and it’s incredibly cheap to make.” “You simply remove a small plastic slip, which activates the vaccine inhaler, which you then place in your mouth, take a big breath, and inhale.”

Iconovo is collaborating with ISR, a Stockholm-based immunology business that developed a dry-powder vaccine that can survive temperatures of up to 40 degrees Celsius. The powdered vaccine, which uses COVID-19 virus proteins that have been produced, can also be given at home without the presence of a healthcare provider.

The research organization is now putting its product to the test on the Beta variety, which was discovered in South Africa for the first time. Iconovo and ISR have only tested the product on mice so far, but clinical trials in people are planned to begin in the next two months.

A powdered version of the vaccines, according to health experts, might be a “greener” alternative to liquid vaccines, which require electricity to store. They believe it might also be used as a vaccine for those who are terrified of needles.

Vaccine apprehension is widespread in the United States, with just 49.1% of the population fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 56.8% of the population receiving at least one dose, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Even though 99 percent of new hospitalizations involve patients who have not had a vaccination injection, a recent Gallup poll indicated that 80% of all unvaccinated adults in the United States stated they were unlikely to get the shot.

As a result, volunteer groups in several cities have organized a door-to-door campaign to promote coronavirus vaccinations. According to Fox 4 News, some volunteer groups, such as those in Dallas, have offered incentives to people who acquire COVID-19 vaccines, such as free passes to Six Flags and the Dallas Zoo.