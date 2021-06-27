COVID-19 Vaccinations Will Be Required for All City Employees in San Francisco

San Francisco city workers will be obliged to take 19 immunizations once a vaccine has obtained complete approval from the US Food and Drug Administration, according to city authorities.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the new policy will make San Francisco the first city or county in California, and likely the US, to require COVID-19 immunizations for government employees.

Employees who refuse to comply with the vaccine obligation without a medical or religious exemption risk losing their jobs.

According to the Chronicle, “Repercussions [for refusing vaccination]range all the way up to termination,” Mawuli Tugbenyoh, chief of policy at the San Francisco Department of Human Resources (DHR), said. But right now, we’re concentrating on the education and outreach component.”

All city personnel, including police officers, firefighters, city hall clerks, and custodians, would be subject to the latest mandate. Teachers, on the other hand, would be exempt from the vaccine mandate because they work for the school district.

According to Carol Isen, the DHR’s human resources director, workers will have 30 days starting Monday to record their current vaccination status through the city’s payroll system.

Workers will be required to upload an image of their vaccination card or a QR code created by the state’s digital verification system as proof of vaccination, according to the Chronicle.

After the FDA approves a vaccine, city employees will have 10 weeks to receive their doses.

“It’s basically a decision for the health and safety of our personnel and the people we serve,” Isen explained.

“It’s about safeguarding the city as an employer against what we consider to be an unacceptable risk.”

According to the DHR, just over half (55 percent) of city employees were reported to have been partially vaccinated, while around 5 percent said they were not vaccinated. The vaccination status of 40 percent of personnel is unknown.

DHR’s Tugbenyoh said around 80 percent of San Francisco residents aged 12 and over who are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination have received at least one dose, marking one of the highest vaccination rates in California.

But around 60 percent of city workers live elsewhere in the San Francisco Bay Area, where vaccination rates may be lower, the DHR chief of policy. This is a brief summary.