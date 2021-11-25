COVID-19 Update: WHO Recommends Precautions For Those Who Have Been Fully Vaccinated.

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization, warned that several countries have developed a “false sense of security” that the pandemic is nearing a conclusion and that vaccinated people are entirely protected against Covid-19. Even those who have received both dosages, he has recommended them to continue to follow protocols such as masking and social separation.

Despite the fact that Europe is home to the bulk of infections, Ghebreyesus stressed that “no country or region is immune.” He went on to say that while those who have been vaccinated are less likely to develop severe symptoms of the virus, they can still get it and spread it.

“Take precautions even if you’ve been vaccinated to avoid becoming ill and infecting someone else who could die,” Ghebreyesus urged. “That means wearing a mask, keeping a safe distance from others, avoiding crowds, and meeting people outside if possible, or in a well-ventilated location indoors.” The World Health Organization’s European Region has claimed that Europe’s vaccination rates are alarmingly low, warning that the death toll might reach 2 million by spring.

Robb Butler, WHO’s executive director for Europe, told CNBC, “We only have 54 percent of the… individuals residing in Europe fully vaccinated.” “Around 45 percent of people are unvaccinated or have not received all of their vaccines.” Driving up vaccination rates is a major issue for our policymakers and decision-makers right now.” COVID-related deaths are estimated to reach over 4,200 per day in Europe, as the virus has risen to become the continent’s largest cause of death. According to Johns Hopkins University data, around 1,100 individuals die every day in the United States from Covid.

Despite the fact that roughly 60% of Americans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, health experts warn that hospitalizations are on the rise as the Delta form spreads swiftly and protection among those who have been vaccinated declines.