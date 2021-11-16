COVID-19 Update: The Delta Strain is implicated in almost every case worldwide.

The COVID-19 variation known as Delta, which was first discovered in India in late 2020, currently accounts for nearly every infection worldwide, according to the World Health Organization.

The dangerous coronavirus type is well-known for its ability to spread. Scientists in the United Kingdom claim that the Delta version is 40 percent to 60 percent more transmittable than the previously dominant Alpha variant, which was initially identified in the United Kingdom.

While cases continue to rise across Europe, WHO technical head on COVID-19 Maria Van Kerkhove stated that infections on the continent accounted for around 60% of the more than 3 million new cases recorded globally last week.

If they develop the Delta form, vaccinated people usually have moderate symptoms, but they are still susceptible to contracting and spreading it. Van Kerhove explained, “Where Delta is there, Delta takes over.” “[It] is by far the most powerful.” The Delta version can also develop symptoms two to three days earlier than the original coronavirus, particularly in children. This is more difficult for the immune system since it has less time to build a defense.

“A research from the United Kingdom found that children and individuals under 50 were 2.5 times more likely to become infected with Delta,” says Dr. Inci Yildirim, a Yale Medicine pediatric infectious diseases specialist and vaccinologist.

“Those who are younger and unvaccinated will be at higher risk of acquiring COVID-19 with any variant as older age groups become vaccinated… but Delta appears to be affecting younger age groups more than prior versions.”

On Oct. 29, the FDA approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 5 to 11, nearly a year after it was approved for adults.