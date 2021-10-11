COVID-19: Studies Show That Symptomatic Pregnant Women Are More Likely To Experience Complications And Adverse Outcomes.

Two new investigations have discovered that people with symptoms are more likely to have problems than those who are asymptomatic. The findings emphasize the importance of getting pregnant moms vaccinated against the sickness.

The researchers looked at data on pregnant women from March to September 2020 for a new study, which was presented at the Anesthesiology 2021 Annual Meeting this weekend, according to a news release from the American Society of Anesthesiologists. The women ranged in age from 16 to 45 years old and had tested positive for COVID-19 before giving birth. The study comprised 101 women, 31 of whom were sick and the rest were asymptomatic.

Fever (which over half of them had), cough, shortness of breath, chills, and chest pain were among the symptoms.

“We wanted to provide insight into a single institution’s experience on how the virus may affect labor and delivery as well as the baby’s condition after birth,” said study lead Kristine Lane and senior author Rovnat Babazade, both of the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston.

In comparison to 46 percent of individuals with asymptomatic COVID-19 infections, 58 percent of those with symptomatic COVID-19 had their births in an emergency. The symptomatic mothers were also more likely to have issues including decreased fetal activity or labor stopping or slowing, according to the group, while their babies required admission to the intensive care unit and oxygen assistance.

Furthermore, compared to the average C-section delivery rate (31.7%) in the United States, the cesarean delivery rate was greater among both symptomatic and asymptomatic moms (64.5 percent and 62 percent, respectively).

In the news release, Lane stated, “COVID-19 has severe systemic effects on the body, especially in symptomatic patients.” “These effects could be magnified in pregnant moms, who have higher fetal and maternal oxygen demands.” The higher cesarean delivery rates could be attributable to doctors “proactively” proposing the surgery as a precautionary measure because to the virus’ “unpredictable character,” according to Lane. According to CNN, the findings are consistent with those of another study published Sunday in the Journal of Maternal-Fetal & Neonatal Medicine. Researchers looked at the data of over 2,400 women who gave birth at an Israeli hospital during the same time period for the study.

The study’s purpose was to see if COVID-19 would alter obstetric outcomes based on symptom status “at or near term,” according to the researchers.

