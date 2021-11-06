COVID-19 Risks are outweighed by the benefits of in-person education, according to a study.

A research released on Friday looked at how students in schools can be physically present in the classroom while yet following safety rules. The study, which was published in Science, looked at the impact of COVID-19 on children and how it has influenced classrooms, because academic learning has changed substantially since the onset of the pandemic.

“Children have a very low risk of severe or fatal COVID-19,” the researchers wrote, “but early in the pandemic, uncertainties about their role in virus transmission led most countries to close educational settings as part of national lockdowns to control the spread of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2),” according to the researchers.

Furthermore, the researchers found that while children had the same risk of illness as adults, they are less likely to spread infection. Further research into schools that were able to reopen after using alleviation techniques like social separation and masks found that outbreaks were rare in their community.

According to the study, while school closures minimize transmission, they are insufficient in eliminating community transmission, and “as a result, the benefits of in-person schooling exceed the hazards.”

Researchers are exploring for strategies to keep pupils in classes now that vaccines have been licensed for children as young as 5, and more evidence has been shown that spread can be managed.