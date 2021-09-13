COVID-19 Quarantine Votes to End Protocols in a School District with 7,000 Students.

The Union County Public Schools board of education in North Carolina voted 8-1 on Monday to end the school system’s COVID-19 contact tracing and quarantine policy for children and staff who test negative for the virus.

Despite reports from Charlotte’s WSOC-TV that about 7,300 students were under quarantine and nearly 500 had tested positive as of Friday, the board will move forward with the policy change and continue to make mask wearing optional, making it one of just five districts in the state to do so.

In a purple state, Union County is a deeply red community. Since Jimmy Carter’s election in 1980, no Democrat has won a presidential election in the county, and former President Donald Trump received 61 percent of the vote in 2020.

Many parents in the neighborhood backed the legislation, according to WSOC-TV, since they feel “COVID-19 rarely hurts children.” According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), infection rates in children aged 5 to 17 were equivalent to infection rates in adults aged 18 to 49.

Dr. Benny Joyner, vice chair for safety at the University of North Carolina Children’s Hospital’s Department of Pediatrics, has seen firsthand how dangerous the illness can be.

Joyner told WSOC-TV that “we have young men and women that are absolutely battling, gasping for air, unable to complete sentences.” “I think [those parents]should come to my ICU. I had six, now five, critically ill COVID patients under my care. Two of them have breathing tubes in their lungs to help them breathe.”

Schools across the country have been under fire for enforcing or not enforcing mask rules. According to the Associated Press, a group of anti-mask protestors in Salt Lake City are facing disorderly conduct charges after disrupting a school board hearing. According to KCRA-TV, a parent in California has been barred from college after reportedly bloodying a teacher over a mask argument.

Since a result of COVID-19, Mark Wietecha, CEO of the Children’s Hospital Association, recently wrote to President Joe Biden pleading for assistance, as the association’s over 220 children’s hospitals across the country are nearing capacity.

“We call for immediate action to offer essential support for pediatric hospital capacity and to promote widespread use of. This is a condensed version of the information.