COVID-19 Pill, According to Pfizer, Is 89 Percent Effective and Probably Works Against Omicron Variant.

Pfizer announced on Tuesday that late-stage study findings for its COVID-19 tablet suggest it reduces the risk of hospitalization and mortality in high-risk patients. The medication is awaiting FDA approval, which may come as soon as a few days.

Paxlovid is the name of the treatment. It may be accessible in the United States by the end of 2021.

According to the study, if Paxlovid is administered to high-risk patients within three days after onset of symptoms, it is 89 percent successful in reducing hospitalizations and fatalities.

Paxlovid lowered the risk of serious illness in adults at standard risk by 70%.

The drug also works against the Omicron strain, which has expanded over Europe and Africa and now accounts for 3% of all infections in the United States.

The danger is lowered by 88 percent if the tablet is taken within five days.

“Emerging variants of concern, such as Omicron,” Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said in a statement, “have exacerbated the need for accessible treatment options for those who contract the virus,” and “we are confident that, if authorized or approved, this potential treatment could be a critical tool to help quell the pandemic.”

A total of 1,200 participants took part in the trial.

There were no deaths among those who received the Pfizer treatment, whereas 12 died among those who received the placebo. An additional 1,000 people were added in the statistics released on Tuesday.

Paxlovid, according to Pfizer Chief Scientific Officer Mikael Dolsten, will drastically cut transmission and save a “staggering number” of lives.

This year, the business expects to sell 180,000 treatment courses and another 80 million in 2022. Through a license arrangement with Medicines Patent Pool, Pfizer also expects to distribute a generic version of the medicine to 95 poor and middle-income nations.

The life-saving medicine is being developed as the United States approaches 800,000 deaths from the epidemic and the cold and flu season approaches.