COVID-19 Live Updates: The FDA is preparing to authorize booster doses, and hospitals across the United States are scrambling for staff and equipment.

The Delta strain of the virus is still spreading across the United States, posing serious issues for hospitals, which are losing important employees and resources to the pandemic.

As admissions rise and ambulances pile up in parking lots, doctors and nurses, who are already under a lot of stress, have warned reporters that they worry the worst is yet to come.

California, which will become the first state to require all teachers and school personnel to be vaccinated or face weekly COVID-19 testing, remains committed to enforcing limitations. Some conservative states, on the other hand, are continuing a cycle of litigation and emergency legislation to overturn such regulations, saying that they infringe on people’s personal liberties.

In other news, Australian officials are still fighting to contain a cluster of Delta variant cases in Sydney, which is posing a severe danger to the country’s zero-COVID policy. After just one virus, Canberra’s capital city was placed on lockdown.

For the most up-to-date information, visit this website’s liveblog.