COVID-19 Live Updates: Hospitals in the United States scramble for staff, as countries prepare for the arrival of the Delta Variant.

As the Delta variant continues to hammer states hard, hospitals throughout the country are experiencing a significant staffing shortage. Unvaccinated patients continue to flood emergency rooms, necessitating immediate treatment, prompting Texas to build up specialty units in parking lots to stop the tide.

More patients have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in Florida, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Oregon than at any previous time throughout the pandemic. According to reports, some people are waiting in ambulances for up to an hour before being admitted to hospitals.

New Zealand, meanwhile, is prepared for the fallout, with the government threatening a harsh lockdown if the Delta strain is discovered. The country, like its neighbor Australia, is working toward a COVID-free future, but expects to be exposed to more contagious strains like Delta and Lambda as a result of imports and travel.

Florida is preparing for two disasters: COVID and Tropical Storm Fred.

Storm Fred was expected to develop much faster and more hazardous as it approached the United States, and it has done just that. The tropical storm formed late Tuesday night just south of Puerto Rico and is currently heading for Florida, which is struggling with a record COVID outbreak.

Winds have reached up to 40 mph as of this morning, but if they reach around 74 mph and the water remains warm, it could turn into a devastating hurricane.

Meanwhile, health officials are working to disperse an emergency order of ventilators brought in from neighboring states as quickly as possible.

Today, we continue our coverage of COVID in the United States and overseas, as hospitals in the United States battle the Delta variant while other countries prepare for the consequences.

