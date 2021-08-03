COVID-19 Lambda Variant Is Vaccine-Resistant; Study Calls It A “Potential Threat” To Humanity

According to specialists, the Lambda version of the coronavirus, which is presently spreading throughout South America, looks to be more vaccine resistant than the original strain of the virus.

A group of Japanese researchers warned in a report published on bioRxiv last Wednesday that people may be unaware of the harm posed by the Lambda variant, which is now classified as a “variant of interest” by the World Health Organization.

In laboratory testing, the researchers discovered three mutations in the variant’s spike protein that enable it dodge vaccine-induced antibodies, as well as two more alterations that make Lambda highly contagious.

According to Reuters, renowned researcher Kei Sato of the University of Tokyo remarked, “Lambda could be a possible threat to human society.”

It’s unknown whether the Lambda variety is more harmful than the Delta variant, which is rapidly spreading around the globe.

In August 2020, the Lambda variation, also known as C.37, was discovered for the first time in Peru. On June 15, WHO officials classified it as a “variant of interest,” and on June 23, the United Kingdom classed it as a “variant under investigation.”

The Lambda variation accounted for 81 percent of all COVID-19 instances sequenced in Peru since April as of early July. Latin America and the United Kingdom have also picked up on the version.

Scientists at the Medical University of South Carolina reported the first instance of COVID-19 infection caused by the C.37 strain in the United States. The variation was discovered in a viral sample taken from a Greenville patient in April.

According to a database for scientists tracking COVID-19 variants, 937 instances of the Lambda variant had been sequenced in the United States as of Monday, out of 35,131,393 coronavirus cases registered since the start of the pandemic.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the United States has only sequenced 1.37 percent of the samples, or 480,983 samples. This means that the 937 Lambda cases reported are not representative of the total number of cases caused by the variation across the country.

Public health officials are most concerned about the Delta variety, which accounts for 83 percent of all new COVID-19 infections in the United States.