COVID-19 is a rare side effect that makes food and perfume taste and smell ‘disgusting.’

For recovered patients, an uncommon COVID-19 adverse effect is now distorting the smell and taste of some foods.

One TikTok user gave details of her parosmia experience in a video published by COVID Parosmia Support, saying she couldn’t eat her favorite foods or use her body wash after recovering from the new coronavirus because “it smelled like garbage.”

“Ever since I regained my sense of smell and taste, I’ve smelled and tasted this awful flavor that I can’t figure out what it is,” the TikTok user said in the video. “I’m no longer able to drink or eat some of my favorite beverages or foods.” ##weareparosmia ##parosmia ##covid ##duet with @jordan46067 Parosmia is a condition that causes a person’s sense of smell to be perverted. An infection of the upper respiratory tract, a head injury, sinus difficulties, or a neurological disorder are the most common causes of parosmia.

Numerous additional TikTok users related their experiences with parosmia, which is one of the many possible symptoms of long-COVID, in the comments area.

Another TikTok user, Natalia, stated she has been suffering from parosmia for ten months and that she must wear a mask before applying deodorant.

@hannahbaked retweet I’ll see what I can do about answering additional questions! ##BetterTogetherChallenge ##PlutoTVDecades ##VansCheckerboardDay ##parosmia ##parosmiapostcovid ##BetterTogetherChallenge ##PlutoTVDecades ##VansCheckerboardDay According to Healthline, some persons who recovered from a coronavirus infection and acquired parosmia reported smelling sewage or garbage, rotten meat, gasoline, ammonia, or moldy socks.

According to a study published on the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), 70.1 percent of 268 people who developed parosmia after contracting COVID-19 were under the age of 30.

Parosmia was reported by around 73.5 percent of female responders.

According to a June 2021 study published on Wiley Online Library, 10.8% of 1,299 respondents acquired parosmia as a result of COVID-19. Chicken, onions, eggs, garlic, and rice, among other foods, were found to provoke the unusual condition in the same study.

According to the poll, parosmia improved in 49.3 percent of responders during the first three months. 50.7 percent of respondents, on the other hand, indicated the negative effect lasted more than three months.

The mechanism through which COVID-19 produces parosmia in patients is unknown. The virus, according to specialists, may harm the receptors and neurons involved in a person’s sense of smell, causing a change in how the patient perceives specific odors.