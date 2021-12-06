COVID-19 is a major source of stress for more than a third of Americans, according to a poll.

According to a recent poll, the COVID-19 pandemic has been a source of concern for many Americans, with teens and young people bearing the brunt of the toll.

According to a survey conducted by MTV Entertainment Group and the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, the pandemic is a “significant source of stress” for nearly a third of Americans aged 13 to 56.

Fear of contracting COVID-19 and anxiety about the future were two major concerns.

Almost half of the study’s participants, from all generations, felt the epidemic made it more difficult to maintain mental health. Just over half of those polled felt it made it more difficult to have fun.

When looking at Americans between the ages of 13 and 24, the percentages rise, with 55% stating the pandemic has made it more difficult to have fun.

According to the Associated Press, Gen Z also has a harder time keeping friendships than Generation X, with 45 percent reporting this vs 39 percent for Generation X.

Another 46% said they were having trouble achieving their educational and job aspirations. According to the survey, roughly two-thirds of Gen Z consider education to be “very” or “very” important to their identity, compared to half of Millennials and four out of ten Gen X.

Dr. Cora Breuner, a pediatrician at Seattle Children’s Hospital, told the Associated Press that the greater impact on children is due to their stage of brain development.

“It’s a perfect storm,” Breuner explained, “where you have segregated learning, less social engagement with classmates, and parents who are also dealing with similar concerns.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The findings corroborate what health and education experts have observed. Teens and young adults are reporting higher rates of depression and anxiety after months of remote learning and limited social engagement. Many are also dealing with academic failures as a result of their online education.

Ivy Enyenihi, 16, finds it difficult to recall the previous school year. While her parents continued to work in person, she was left alone at their home in Knoxville, Tennessee, day after day. Her online high school classes only had live interaction with an instructor two days a week, leaving her completely isolated the rest of the time.

“I’m a really social person, so not having people around was definitely the most difficult thing,” Enyenihi explained. “It just made it difficult to do basic things.” This is a condensed version of the information.