COVID-19 in high doses may cause brain changes and increase the risk of Alzheimer’s disease.

A new study of COVID-19 patients indicated that a severe infection can produce brain alterations that raise a person’s risk of acquiring Alzheimer’s disease.

A group of researchers at UT Health San Antonio is working on a study to figure out why some COVID-19 patients are having cognitive impairments, such as memory and reasoning challenges.

The researchers discovered that the novel coronavirus triggered abnormalities in brain function similar to those reported in Alzheimer’s patients in PET scans. According to NPR, certain genes that raise a person’s risk of contracting a severe case of COVID-19 were also linked to an increased risk of Alzheimer’s disease.

Mental disorders were more likely among COVID-19 patients who lost their sense of smell, according to Dr. Gabriel de Erasquin, a neurology professor at UT Health San Antonio.

“Persistent loss of smell is linked to changes in the brain, not only in the olfactory bulb, but in all the areas that are connected to the smell sense in some way,” he said.

Patients in their 30s and 40s were more likely to experience worry and sadness, while those in their 60s and 70s experienced forgetfulness, a symptom comparable to Alzheimer’s.

The Alzheimer’s Association International Conference is where the San Antonio researchers will share their latest discoveries.

The findings coincide with President Joe Biden’s announcement on Monday of new instructions to protect persons suffering from COVID-19’s long-term consequences from prejudice. The government will give them with the resources they require, such as long-term services and disability assistance programs.

“We’ve made significant progress, but there’s still work to be done. According to CNN, Biden added, “We have to keep going to assure that every single American has a chance to contribute their talents, prosper, and succeed.”

It is still unknown how many people are affected by COVID-19 in the long run. The signs and symptoms of “long COVID” are also unknown. Shortness of breath, exhaustion, loss of taste, loss of smell, difficulties thinking, and a beating heart are some of the symptoms. Infertility and sexual dysfunction are also possible symptoms, according to The Conversation.