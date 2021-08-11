COVID-19 Herd Immunity Is “Mythical” And “Impossible” To Achieve, According To A UK Vaccine Expert

On Tuesday, a British vaccination expert dismissed general herd immunity against COVID-19 as “mythical.”

Prof. Sir Andrew Pollard, leader of the Oxford Vaccine Group and chair of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI), claimed that achieving herd immunity in the face of the Delta variant’s rapid spread is “not a possibility.”

According to Politico, he stated, “I believe we are in a situation here with this current variety where herd immunity is not a possibility since it still affects vaccinated persons.” “I believe the virus will next produce a variation that is perhaps even more effective at propagating in vaccinated populations. As a result, there’s even more reason to avoid developing a vaccine program based on herd immunity.”

The professor also suggested that the current coronavirus pandemic should not be compared to the measles epidemic, which was eradicated by a widespread vaccination campaign.

“The issue with this virus is that it isn’t the measles. The virus cannot spread in the population if 95 percent of individuals are vaccinated against measles, he told an all-party parliamentary group (APPG) on Tuesday, according to The Guardian.

Herd immunity is a concept that relies on a great majority of a population becoming immune to a virus, either through vaccination or previous infection.

The Biden administration in the United States has set a goal of vaccination at least 70% of the adult population in order to achieve herd immunity by providing enough people with antibodies against the new coronavirus.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, just 50.3 percent of the US population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and only 58.9% of Americans have received at least one dose.

The United States recorded an average of 660,000 immunizations every day as of Sunday. Over the last seven days, health officials have given out 432,000 initial doses. According to CNBC, numerous states with the lowest vaccination rates, including as Mississippi, where 50 percent of individuals are vaccinated, Wyoming, where 52.2 percent are vaccinated, and Louisiana, where 53.6 percent are vaccinated, are still reporting outbreaks.

According to Johns Hopkins University, COVID-19 has infected 36,050,630 persons and killed 618,108 people in the United States.