COVID-19 Has Been Link To Heart Disease In Cats And Dogs, According To Vets.

According to a study published in the Veterinary Record on Friday, cats and dogs can get the alpha variant of COVID-19 and develop signs of myocarditis, or cardiac inflammation, as a result of infection.

Two cats and one dog tested positive for the alpha variation in the UK study using a PCR test. Two other cats and one dog developed antibodies two weeks after exhibiting heart disease symptoms. None of the 11 animals studied had any COVID-19-like symptoms, although they all had signs of heart illness.

The report clarifies that several of the pet owners showed symptoms of respiratory sickness weeks before their pets became ill, and that their pets had also tested positive for COVID-19.

Dr. Luca Ferasin, the study’s principal author, described the animals as “depressed, lethargic,” adding that “either they had difficulties breathing due to an accumulation of fluid in their lungs due to the heart condition, or they were fainting due to an underlying irregular cardiac rhythm.”

There is no indication that other viral variants cause heart problems in animals.

“Our study describes the first cases of cats and dogs infected with the COVID-19 alpha form and emphasizes, more than ever, the risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection in companion animals,” Ferasin added.

“However, COVID-19 infection in dogs is still a rare occurrence, and it appears that transmission occurs from humans to pets rather than vice versa, based on our observations.”

Although most animals recover rapidly from COVID-19, Margaret Hosie, a veterinary virologist at the MRC-University of Glasgow Centre for Virus Research, told NBC News that studying the virus in pets is critical since the virus could mutate via them, causing more severe sickness in people.

“Obviously, we’re focusing on avoiding human-to-human transmission right now because it’s critical,” she said, “but if we don’t keep an eye on other species, we could be setting ourselves up for future difficulties.”