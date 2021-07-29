COVID-19 Delta Surge in Florida Could Last a Long Time, Says Infection Expert

While Florida health officials predicted an increase in coronavirus measurements over the summer, none expected the Delta outbreak to be as severe as it has been across the state.

On Thursday, Dr. Vincent Hsu, executive director of infection prevention at AdventHealth and hospital epidemiologist, told This website, “Most of us, and this is throughout the nation and many of the specialists, did not anticipate to see a surge as substantial.”

“This increase has not overloaded hospitals across the United States, but it has in Florida,” he continued. “In Florida, we are at an all-time high in terms of admissions. We have surpassed the peak reached in January 2021. It’s the most significant numbers we’ve seen in the pandemic so far.”

Because a large percentage of Americans had been fully vaccinated since rollouts began for the general public this spring, many in the healthcare industry did not expect such a huge surge in COVID cases and hospitalizations, according to Hsu.

He did warn, though, that additional contagious variations could arise at any time, which is exactly what the country is dealing with right now.

“In the United States, the Delta version is the most common. It has been documented as being substantially more contagious than prior outbreaks,” Hsu said. “What this is causing is a surge in cases, and as we can see in Florida right now, this rush has been considerably more expedited than past surges.”

“It has dramatically raised the number of patients admitted to our hospitals at a rate that is far faster than past surges.”

He added that the variation has increased the number of breakthrough infections among fully vaccinated people, but that the vaccines’ efficacy has kept those instances from necessitating hospitalization.

“This is a major problem. It might happen to anyone at any time. When you aren’t vaccinated, your chances of becoming infected are substantially higher,” Hsu explained. “We meet younger people with severe illnesses, as well as pregnant ladies who have not yet given birth. If you haven’t been vaccinated, you’re at risk.”

AdventHealth, Central Florida's largest hospital system, reported nearly 1,000 COVID hospitalizations as of Thursday morning. About 93 percent of them.