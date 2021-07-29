COVID-19 Cases Could Lead To Long-Term Symptoms, According To Research

According to a study published Wednesday, those who get COVID-19 breakthrough infections may also get “long COVID.”

For four months after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, researchers at the Sheba Medical Center in Israel monitored 1,497 completely immunized health care workers. Thirty-nine of them were found to be infected with the new coronavirus.

According to the study published in The New England Journal of Medicine, seven of individuals identified with COVID-19 experienced symptoms that lasted at least six weeks, including exhaustion, cognitive fog, muscle discomfort, and loss of taste and smell.

According to NPR, Dr. Gili Regev-Yochay, director of the Sheba Medical Center’s infection, prevention, and control section and a research author, stated, “It’s really alarming.” “It’s really troubling if this is what we’re going to see with all of the slightly symptomatic infections we’re seeing now.”

According to the researchers, none of the 39 health care professionals who were diagnosed with COVID-19 infected others.

Additional research, according to Regev-Yochay, is needed to corroborate the study’s findings. The researchers also pointed out that their analysis took place at a time when the Alpha variety, which was initially discovered in the United Kingdom, was responsible for the majority of cases in Israel.

Researchers in a separate study revealed that patients at risk for lengthy COVID may be diagnosed by looking at their eyes. Patients who have neurological symptoms such as loss of taste and smell may have nerve fiber loss and an increase in immune cells on the surface of their eyes, according to a study published in the British Journal of Ophthalmology.

According to Reuters, coauthor Dr. Rayaz Malik of Weill Cornell Medicine Qatar remarked, “We hope corneal confocal microscopy… will allow doctors to make the diagnosis of protracted COVID with higher certainty.”

Malik explained that their research was observational and only covered a small number of people. He claimed that because of these considerations, they were unable to pinpoint a cause.

“We show that individuals with long COVID have evidence of tiny nerve fiber injury, which is linked to the severity of long COVID, as well as neuropathic and musculoskeletal symptoms. According to WSPA, “corneal confocal microscopy may have clinical relevance as a quick objective ocular diagnostic to examine patients with protracted COVID.”