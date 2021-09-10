COVID-19 Booster Shot Side Effects: What It’s Like To Get A Third Jab

The Biden administration recently approved the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccination for those with weaker immune systems, prompting many people to wonder what adverse effects they may expect after getting the booster shots.

Pfizer stated in data submitted to regulatory officials in the United States to get an emergency use authorization for its booster shot that most side effects were “comparable to or better than” what people experienced after their second dosage. Redness and swelling around the injection site, fatigue, headache, muscle and joint discomfort, and chills were among the symptoms.

The data also revealed a 5% increase in discomfort at the injection site, making it the most common side effect.

In a separate study done by Clalit Health Services, over 88 percent of over 4,500 participants in Israel stated they had similar or fewer adverse effects after receiving their second vaccine dosage. In the area surrounding the injection site, roughly 31% of the participants (1,395) felt pain or swelling.

Following the booster shot, about 0.4 percent of participants, or 18 people, reported having trouble breathing. According to Reuters, at least 1% of people, or 45 people, required medical assistance as a result of one or more side effects after taking the third Pfizer dose.

Despite the fact that the adverse effects of the booster doses are anticipated to be similar to or better than those of the two-dose series, health professionals nevertheless advise third-dose patients to avoid intense activity after receiving the shot.

Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease specialist and professor at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, told Health, “It’s wise to take it easy thereafter.” “The day after your shot, don’t plan on doing anything strenuous.”

If you have a sore arm after the shot, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends putting a cool, moist towel to the injection site.

Over-the-counter drugs, such as ibuprofen or aspirin, are generally not recommended before immunization because they may reduce the body’s immune response.

Dr. David J. Cennimo, an infectious disease physician and assistant professor at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, told Healthline that “there is data in the vaccine literature, long predating COVID-19 and almost all [done]in children, that premedication with [fever-reducing drugs] like acetaminophen or ibuprofen decreases the antibody response to the first dose of vaccine.”