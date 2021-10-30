Cousin Greg from ‘Succession’ is an angel, and we must protect him at all costs.

Given the abundance of strong performances in Succession—from Brian Cox’s gloomy Logan Roy to Kieron Culkin’s NSFW portrayal of his son Roman—you’d be excused for overlooking the true star of the show: Cousin Greg.

While Nicholas Braun’s character is portrayed as a foolish, pure little soul who just wanders around aimlessly, it is precisely because of this that he has access to crucial information that he may utilize to his advantage. He’s not exactly Machiavellian (despite Kendall’s assertions), but he’s also not as naive as everyone thinks. Both inside and out, he reminds me of Nick Carraway.

It’s something Braun also mentions about Greg. “I think there is an intellect behind it all,” he said in a recent interview with The New York Times, “but it’s hidden by all the other stuff—being terrified to talk in a room full of important people.”

“However, I believe he has a nice viewpoint to put out when he does have a chance.”

Jesse Armstrong, the show’s creator, added, “Greg’s got a long way to go [to take over from Logan].” Through a combination of deceit and guilelessness, he frequently obtains what he wants. I’ll let others decide whether he’s a legitimate successor candidate or not.” Here, we look at Cousin Greg’s (so far) best moments in Succession—and why, in a world of power-hungry, oppressive media moguls, he is a bright, buoyant light of hope that we must safeguard at all costs.

**SPOILER ALERT: There are a few minor Season 3 spoilers ahead**

1. Having a poop in the park

Cousin Greg is enrolled in Waystar Royco’s management training program, which includes dressing up as a character at one of the company’s amusement parks when we first meet him. Greg throws up through the eyeholes of his costume while high on weed and surrounded by screaming, demanding youngsters. Overall, it’s a memorable first impression.

2. “I’ll respond to them both!”

This eager-to-please cherub approaches his uncle Logan outside his New York mansion after his blunder at the amusement park in the hopes of getting a job within the corporation. Greg is wrongly introduced to Roy’s as well as being momentarily assaulted by Logan’s security. This is a condensed version of the information.