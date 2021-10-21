Court Rules That Pablo Escobar’s Columbian Hippos Are Legally People.

Pablo Escobar’s iconic cocaine hippos are now legally deemed humans in the eyes of the law, thanks to a landmark court verdict.

The decision was made yesterday following years of debate among various officials about whether or not to slaughter the hippos in order to rid the country of the unwanted species. However, in July, a Columbian lawyer called Luis Domingo Gómez Maldonado filed a lawsuit on behalf of the animals to prevent their slaughter.

Columbia’s history with hippos dates back over three decades, when Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar smuggled animals into his private zoo. Elephants, zebras, camels, giraffes, ostriches, and four male and female hippopotamuses were among the animals at the zoo.

Escobar’s whole estate was taken when he was slain by police in 1993. Escobar’s animals were moved to other zoos, but the hippos were allowed to remain on the property because authorities believed they wouldn’t be a problem and that transporting the creatures would be difficult.

The hippos then did what any other hippo would do: they bred. Nearly 120 hippos now graze freely within a 100-mile radius of the region’s capital city. The hippos, called the cocaine hippos, have become a major source of concern for residents’ safety as well as the potential for environmental damage.

Scientists have expressed alarm over the hippos’ potential impact on the ecosystem they’ve enslaved. Hippos are already displacing local species and changing the chemistry of the streams in which they live.

Instead of murdering the hippos, Maldonado recommended sterilization as an alternative. Columbian officials said that they would begin administering a chemical contraceptive to hippos in order to sterilize the population’s main reproductive cohort. Approximately 24 hippos have been sterilized with a chemical that will render them infertile so far. Maldonado, on the other hand, campaigned for the use of a different contraception that was believed to be safer in his complaint.

The Animal Legal Defense Fund, a US-based animal advocacy group, recently filed a legal application in an attempt to depose two Ohio-based wildlife experts who specialize in nonsurgical sterilization to testify on behalf of the hippos.

“Animals have a right to be free of cruelty and exploitation, and the United States’ refusal to protect them. This is a condensed version of the information.