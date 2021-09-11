Couple was kicked off a flight for not properly wearing masks and was seen on camera abusing staff.

When a man and a woman were removed from a JetBlue jet for allegedly refusing to wear their facemasks appropriately onboard, they were caught shouting profanity at crew.

The footage was shot earlier this week on a flight from Fort Lauderdale, Florida to San Diego, California, and was shared on Instagram by fellow passenger Alice Russo.

Russo captioned her video, which she shared on September 10, saying that the two were “kicked off for not wearing masks properly” and that they had “their masks on off the nose the entire time.”

The frightening encounter begins with the man, who is no longer wearing a mask, swearing and yelling at a flight attendant, as seen in the video below.

“How fing dare you?” he screams. As the staff member reaches out to him, he can be heard saying that he has been waiting for the flight for “four fing hours.”

The man claims that he was only given one warning and that he changed his mask “the second he (the flight attendant) mentioned something,” as he becomes increasingly enraged.

He then yells at the employees to give him his hand luggage, or as he puts it, “get me my crap,” before declaring the scenario to be “fing bull***.”

d=“M556.869,30.41 C554.814,30.41 553.148,32.076 553.148,34.131 C553.148,36.186 554.814,37.852 556.869,37.852 C558.924,37.852 560.59,36.186 560.59,34.131 C560.59,32.076 558.924,30.41 This is a condensed version of the information.