Couple slammed on the internet for overcharging their family for Christmas dinner and champagne.

The internet has rallied around a woman who commented on Mumsnet about how her family is charging her to attend Christmas dinner.

The woman explained in the message, which was published to the parenting site on November 20 under the user name 729927luc, that her brother-in-law and sister-in-law will be hosting Christmas for her family this year.

“They are charging us per family for dinner,” the woman stated, explaining that she has previously hosted. I’ve never charged them previously, but it appears that they have decided to do so this year due to the large number of people attending.” “It’s just assumed by everyone that I’ll do all the driving,” the mother says.

Despite this, she is expected to pay for “several bottles of champagne they are planned to buy,” with the expense “being split fairly between us all.”

The woman does not agree with charging for Christmas dinner, but she admits: “Of course, I would have taken things around or would have been absolutely pleased if they’d asked me to bring a certain course etc.”

“My husband says he’s on their side because they’re the ones doing all the work.” Granted, but I’ve never charged them before and would never consider doing so!” She concluded the message, which can be found here, by detailing how it is depriving her of attending and soliciting feedback from the discussion-based website.

The story has gotten a lot of attention, with over 430 responses from people who mostly agree with the story poster’s point of view.

“I don’t comprehend this mentality,” Mumsnet user Wheelerdeeler remarked. I’d prefer to stay at home. No matter what day of the year it is, you don’t charge guests for supper in your own home.” “I’d be staying at home,” said another individual, Shedmistress. “I believe that’s pretty cheeky, especially if you’ve hosted before,” Bert3400 typed.

“How much are they going to charge each family, and are you going to contribute to the champagne you won’t be able to drink because you’ll be driving?”

“I’d be charging them for all the years you paid for them and then saying, ‘or we can just call it even?” said RoomOfRequirement.

“The only individuals I’ve ever divided the cost of Christmas dinner with were uni housemates, and we’d do a pre-Christmas supper,” JurgensCakeBaby confessed. This is a condensed version of the information.