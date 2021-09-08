Countries considering booster shots are ‘appalled,’ according to the WHO chief, as others face shortages.

According to the Associated Press, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) was “appalled” on Wednesday that a prominent association of vaccine manufacturers claimed there was enough COVID-19 vaccine supply to provide both booster shots in wealthier countries and initial vaccines to countries lacking enough doses.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization, has urged wealthier countries considering third doses to hold off on administering boosters until the end of the year.

During a press conference, he declared, “I will not remain silent when firms and countries that control the worldwide supply of vaccines believe the world’s poor should be content with leftovers.”

Previously, the WHO director-general called for a “moratorium” on booster doses until the end of September. Several countries, including the United States, are still intending to deliver or have already given third injections to people who are at risk of contracting the virus.

Since the government began distributing the third COVID-19 vaccine shot a week ago, more than 300,000 people in France have signed up for it.

France will begin a booster vaccination program in senior homes next week, according to Prime Minister Jean Castex.

While some health experts have advocated for delaying booster injections until more people around the world have been vaccinated, France is proposing that persons with pre-existing health conditions and those over 65 have a third shot six months after their second dosage.

According to government figures, 88 percent of those aged 65 and up have had all of their vaccinations. 68 percent of people of all ages are fully vaccinated, and 73 percent have had at least one dose.

Last week, the European Union’s infectious diseases agency downplayed the need of booster shots, recommending countries to continue with their initial coronavirus vaccination campaigns.

The fourth wave of infections in France has subsided in recent weeks, thanks to increased vaccination efforts by the government.

COVAX, the United Nations-backed program to bring vaccines to the world’s poorest people, has lowered its aim for shipping doses this year, estimating that about 1.4 billion doses will be accessible by the end of the year.

The Vaccine Alliance, Gavi, claims that the COVAX program it manages has had problems. Export restrictions from hard-hit India, a major vaccine producer, are among them. This is a condensed version of the information.