Could Kyle Rittenhouse, the Right’s Newly Acquitted Hero, Land a TV or Politics Job?

Kyle Rittenhouse’s future is wide open now that he has been acquitted of criminal charges in the shooting deaths of two men and the injuring of another. This has sparked conjecture about what he might do in the future years.

Ana Navarro, a guest co-host on The View, warned several days before the verdict that if the jury concluded Rittenhouse acted in self-defense, he may “end up in Congress.” Sonny Hostin, one of the co-hosts, soon agreed.

Is there a chance he’ll end up in politics? Given the historical precedence for other young people in high-profile cases, some experts and observers have predicted that the 18-year-old will not retreat into a low-profile, quiet life.

Dr. Karen Dill-Shackleford, a faculty member in Fielding Graduate University’s Media Psychology Doctoral Program and editor of the journal Psychology of Popular Media, spoke to The Washington Newsday about Rittenhouse’s potential folk hero appeal. She suggested that this image could assist Rittenhouse in obtaining high-profile public jobs.

“We see politicians do what they’re doing, and it feels extremely out of control,” Dill-Shackleford said, adding that some individuals may be “mad for one reason or another” or “full of dread” about authorities who are meant to safeguard us—politicians, police, and so on—not performing their jobs. As a result, Kyle Rittenhouse represents someone who reclaimed authority for himself.

“People want to see people who look like them,” Dill-Shackleford continued. “He’s a young man who looks like the lad next door and is really well-dressed.” “There’s a whole range of possibilities,” said Dr. Rita Kirk, a renowned researcher and professor of communication studies at Southern Methodist University in Texas.

Kirk predicted, “I’m sure somebody will come to him with a book deal.”

There is a long history of people securing book agreements after high-profile trials. After being exonerated for a 2007 murder conviction, Amanda Knox penned a best-selling memoir and appeared in a famous Netflix documentary about her trial. Her situation was somewhat different than Rittenhouse’s, and while she did spend nearly four years in an Italian prison, she was only there for about three years. This is a condensed version of the information.