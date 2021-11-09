Could Kanye West and Drake’s feud be coming to an end?

Kanye West, better known as Ye, recently admitted in an interview that he thought he could beat Drake in a rap war, but he now wants to put the past behind him.

Ye requested Drake to join him on stage at an event to “release Larry Hoover” in a new video.

Drake has yet to respond, instead sending a statement to the families of those who perished in the Astroworld Festival crowd surge, where he was playing alongside promoter Travis Scott.

What Has Been Going On Between Ye and Drake?

Drake has shown appreciation for West since his early days on the industry, rapping over West’s tracks on several occasions.

“Before I even got the chance to meet him, Kanye West molded a lot of what I do, as far as music goes,” he told MTV News in 2009.

We always, always, always take the time to appreciate and listen to Kanye’s music…

“So I had a lot of respect for Kanye West before I met him. I’d even go so far as to say he’s the most influential musician I’ve ever known.” When Drake’s line on Kanye West’s “All of the Lights” was deleted from the track’s release in 2010, things seemed to go wrong.

The following year, Drake came out against the idea of West and Jay-Z collaborating on an album called Watch the Throne, perhaps causing more controversy, before calling West a “competitor” in an interview with The Source.

West paid tribute to Drake on MTV News in 2013, saying that the “pressure” he put on the rap game enhanced his and Jay-work Z’s and inspired them to release Watch the Throne.

It appeared like their feud was coming to an end, as the two showed respect to one other in 2014 before collaborating in 2015 alongside Big Sean.

There appeared to be collaborations and instances of paying compliments to one another throughout the next few years, until random insults were thrown out in songs.

Things to a head in 2018 when West produced a song by Pusha T that dissed Drake, igniting a rap war between the two. This is a condensed version of the information.