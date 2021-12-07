Could a Chewing Gum Help to Stop COVID-19 from Spreading? Researchers believe it is possible.

Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania are developing a special chewing gum that could help stop the spread of COVID-19 by “trapping” the virus and preventing it from spreading to others.

Although experts believe that immunizations are the most effective strategy to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, it is also known that persons who have been vaccinated can still spread the virus. The researchers at the University of Pennsylvania are hopeful that their chewing gum will provide a low-cost way for individuals to help stop COVID-19 from spreading further.

“This gum offers a simple technique to potentially cut down on a source of disease transmission,” Henry Daniell, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine and the study’s leader, told Penn Today.

The gum contains plant-grown ACE2 proteins, which have been shown to neutralize the SARS-CoV-2 virus in laboratory experiments. According to a study published in Molecular Today, when researchers exposed saliva samples from COVID-19 patients to the modified chewing gum, the quantities of viral RNA were “dramatically reduced” to the point that the virus was nearly undetectable.

“Henry’s idea of generating the proteins in plants and ingesting them is cheap, presumably scalable; it’s incredibly ingenious,” said Ronald Collman, a virologist at Penn Medicine who is working on the project.

According to the study, lowering the virus’s viral load reduces the chance of transmission and may help minimize the severity of COVID-19.

The study is still in its early stages, and the researchers are awaiting approval to undertake a human clinical trial to see if the gum is safe and effective. If the gums prove to be effective, Penn Today reports that they may be used in instances when people must be in close proximity to one another, such as a dental cleaning, to limit the danger of the virus spreading to others.

“We’re already utilizing masks and other physical barriers to prevent transmission,” Daniell explained. “This gum could be an additional weapon in the battle.” Although the gum is currently only being given to patients who test positive with COVID-19, Daniell told The Washington Newsday that if it succeeds, it might be expanded. This is a condensed version of the information.