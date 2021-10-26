Cops traveled 130 miles to bring blood to a COVID patient who died while waiting for an ICU bed.

According to the Associated Press, a Minnesota man with COVID-19 and severe gastrointestinal hemorrhage died recently after waiting days for an intensive care unit (ICU) bed.

State troopers travelled 130 miles to deliver blood for 87-year-old Bob Cameron after a hospital ran out. Cameron, who had checked into his hometown hospital in Hallock, had to wait two days to be admitted to an ICU, according to the Associated Press. Troopers transported blood from Fargo, North Dakota, to the hospital to keep him alive as officials looked for an opening at a larger institution.

Cameron was ultimately given a bed on October 12 at Sanford Health in Fargo, but his condition worsened following a surgery there, and he died on October 13, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

“Of course, we can’t say for sure that if he had gotten to an ICU bed sooner, he would have survived,” Cameron’s granddaughter Janna Curry said.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

In other pandemic news, falling coronavirus case counts have some schools in the United States considering loosening their mask policies, but deaths have been increasing nationally in recent weeks, some rural hospitals are exhibiting indications of strain, and winter is approaching.

Since the Delta spike peaked in mid-September, the number of new cases has been steadily declining across the country. The United States is averaging around 73,000 new cases per day, down from over 173,000 on September 13. Since early September, the number of Americans admitted to hospitals with COVID-19 has dropped by roughly half, to around 47,000.

If the positive trend continues, Miami-Dade County’s mask mandate could be relaxed by the end of October. After reaching a state immunization barrier, a high school west of Boston became the first in Massachusetts to make masks optional. With nearly all eligible students and staff at Hopkinton High School immunized, school officials decided to allow vaccinated students and staff to go maskless for a three-week trial period beginning November 1.

Even yet, there are some concerning signs, such as the beginning of cold weather, which drives people indoors, where the virus might spread more quickly.

