COPD stands for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease. Chris Ayres, the voice actor for Frieza in ‘Dragon Ball’, has died at the age of 56.

Chris Ayres, the voice actor who played the villain Frieza in the iconic anime series Dragon Ball, died on Monday at the age of 56, after battling COPD for several years.

In a message posted to Twitter on Tuesday, his girlfriend Krystal LaPorte announced the voice actor’s death.

“My world went dark at 8:40 p.m. on October 18th. Christopher Owen Ayres died quietly, his arm wrapped over his Atticus pillow, surrounded by his mother, brother, and girlfriend “In a statement, LaPorte said.

But what exactly is COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), an acronym that stands for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, COPD is a collection of disorders that produce airflow obstruction and breathing difficulty (CDC.)

COPD include illnesses such as chronic bronchitis and emphysema, the latter of which Ayres had been diagnosed with.

According to the CDC, around 16 million people in the United States have been diagnosed with COPD, but many more may be suffering from the disease without realizing it.

COPD can make it difficult to breathe, with symptoms including frequent coughing or wheezing, excess phlegm, mucus or sputum production, shortness of breath, or difficulty taking a deep breath.

According to the CDC, the disease was the fourth-leading cause of death in the United States in 2018.

Women, people over 65, Native Americans, and multiracial non-Hispanics, as well as people who are unemployed, retired, or unable to work, people with less than a high school education, people who are divorced, widowed, or separated, current or former smokers, and people with a history of asthma, are more likely to be diagnosed with COPD, according to the CDC, which identified these groups in 2013.

Tobacco smoke exposure is a significant component in the development and progression of COPD in the United States. Air pollution, hereditary factors, and past respiratory infections all play a part in the disease’s progression.

To lower the chance of getting COPD, the CDC recommends that people attempt to avoid inhaling tobacco smoke and air pollution as much as possible.

While there is no cure for COPD, there are treatments available. This is a condensed version of the information.