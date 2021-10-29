Conversion therapy does not work and can lead to suicide, according to a new study.

Researchers examined 20 years of research on “conversion therapy” and found no convincing evidence that it can change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

The researchers also discovered that the procedure, formally known as “sexual orientation change initiatives,” can harm people’s mental health.

Experts from Coventry University in central England conducted the study. It was commissioned by the Government Equalities Office in the United Kingdom as part of the country’s LGBT Action Plan, which intends to put a stop to the practice.

The University of Coventry academics looked at papers from all across the world that were published between 2000 and 2020.

They also spoke with 30 patients, ranging in age from 20 to 60, who had undergone conversion therapy in the United Kingdom.

Conversion therapy, according to the researchers, is usually predicated on the notion that same-sex sexual orientations and transgender identities are developmental illnesses, addictions, or spiritual issues.

Spiritual approaches, such as prayer “healing” or exorcisms, and psychological counseling, such as talking therapies, were found to be the most common methods.

“The borders between religious and psychological techniques are often ambiguous,” the researchers noted, “with many merging the two in a pseudo-scientific way.”

They went on to say that conversion therapy was most typically done in religious settings, but it may also be done by mental health experts or family members.

The Coventry researchers concluded that conversion treatment was unlikely to be successful and was connected with bad health effects after analyzing 20 years of published evidence and conducting first-hand interviews.

According to numerous studies, only a small percentage of patients who have the procedure report any long-term changes in their sexual orientation.

Furthermore, as compared to those from sexual minorities who have not undergone it, it is linked to a rise in suicidal thoughts, suicide attempts, and other bad effects.

“Many of the people we spoke to described the terrible impact it had on their mental health,” said Adam Jowett, associate head of the School of Psychological, Social, and Behavioural Sciences at Coventry University, in a statement.

“They explained how conversion efforts had aggravated internal difficulties by reinforcing societal stigma connected with their sexual orientation or gender identity.”

“In other cases, survivors described what they became as a result of so-called conversion treatment. This is a condensed version of the information.