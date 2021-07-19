Controversy erupts over a nutritionist’s pantry of years-old junk food that never spoils.

The comments section of a TikToker’s latest viral video, in which she describes her nutritionist mother’s method to educating others about the hazards of processed food, has sparked strong discussion. However, Leyla Kandemir, the dietitian who devised the novel strategy, is unconcerned about the backlash as long as it gets people talking.

Elif Kandemir, a TikToker from the United Kingdom who goes by the handle @elifgkandemir on the app, recorded the video last week, showing a nicely organized cabinet full of plastic bins. Burgers, fries, pizza, candies, doughnuts, and other items that are said to never spoil even being stored for years are found inside each one.

In a voiceover, Elif adds, “My mother is a dietitian who is helping to combat obesity.” “These are ultra-processed meals that 80 percent of the population of the United Kingdom consumes on a regular basis.”

@elifgkandemir

Do you still want that burger? #food #foodtiktok #fastfood #fyp #foryoupage

Tesher & Jason Derulo’s Jalebi Baby – Official

Despite the fact that the food appears to be nearly new, with not a speck of mold evident, Elif revealed in a follow-up video the next day that her mother had been gathering the majority of the food “over the last two years.” The TikToker also stated in the comments that the old junk food has no odor and has not attracted any bugs.

She goes on to say that her mother is a psychiatrist as well as a dietitian, and that she developed the non-perishable food collection for her job.

@elifgkandemir

@dgmmgd93’s reply Thank you so much for all of your help! Here’s some further information: #fyp #foryoupage #food #foodlover #fastfood

Dj Viral TikToker – Jalebi Baby – Dance TikTok

The first of the two videos has received over 3.2 million views and 200,000 likes, as well as hundreds of comments. While the second video was not as popular as the first, it still gained a lot of attention on the app, with slightly over 100,000 views as of this writing.

Leyla Kandemir said she “[deals]with obesity on a daily basis and…[uses]the food cabinet during dietary counseling to emphasize the notion that ultra-processed foods are not foods” in a statement to This website.

“I was taken aback by the response,” she says. This is a condensed version of the information.