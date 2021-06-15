Contestants from ‘American Idold Who Came Out After the Show

Season 7 runner-up on American Idol In a recent social media post, David Archuleta talked about the journey he took with his sexuality.

The musician and Mormon disclosed on Instagram in June (also known as Pride Month) that he told his family about coming out as homosexual in 2014, six years after leaving Idol.

Archuleta struggled to find a better definition of his sexuality than “gay.” according to the post. He expressed himself as follows: “For years, I have been telling myself and my close relatives that I am not sure about my own sexuality. In 2014, I told my family that I was gay. But then I experienced feelings for both genders, so maybe I am on the bisexual spectrum. Then I discovered that, unlike most people, I do not have as many sexual impulses and cravings, which works for me because I have made a promise to save myself till marriage.”

Though many American Idol contestants have been part of the LGBTQIA+ community, most, like Archuleta, did not come out until the end of the program – in fact, it was not until MK Nobilette in Season 13 that the show had its first candidate who was out on the program.

Here are some of the other LGBTQ+ stars from the Fox-turned-ABC singing competition.

Contestants from American Idol who came out after the show

Verraros, Jim

Jim Verraros, who made the top 10 on American Idol in its first season, was the show is first gay competitor.

He has now claimed that Fox forced him to delete an online journal post in which he discussed his sexuality, alleging that he was not allowed to “self-promote” as a participant.

He explained to The Advocate: “In retrospect, [the network’s policy]may be read in a variety of ways. It is possible that they did not want me to be open about my sexuality.”

During the Idol tour, he came out to his fellow contestants, and then publicly during a 2003 Advocate interview.

Clay Aiken is an American singer and songwriter.

The highest ranking achieved by an LGBTQ+ participant on the competition is runner-up. In Season 2, Clay Aiken was the first to do it.

Aiken told Rolling Stone shortly after his tenure on the show ended: This is a condensed version of the information.