Conspiracies surrounding Princess Diana’s death range from Prince Philip’s vengeance to a CIA plot.

Princess Diana’s death in Paris 24 years ago inspired a flurry of conspiracy theories, fueled by the father of her boyfriend Dodi Fayed, who died in the same hospital as her.

On August 31, 1997, Diana and Dodi were killed when a Mercedes driven by Henri Paul, the Ritz Hotel’s deputy head of security, collided with a pillar in the Pont de l’Alma underpass. Paul passed away as well.

The deaths were the consequence of “gross negligence” by Paul, who was driving under the influence of alcohol, and the paparazzi photographers trailing the car, according to a 2008 inquest.

However, Mohamed Al Fayed, the owner of Harrods department store in London at the time, has long maintained Diana was pregnant at the time of her murder and was assassinated because the mother of Princes William and Harry was preparing to marry a Muslim man.

While many conspiracy theories still exist in the dark corners of the internet, these charges were probed and finally discarded by Operation Paget, a massive police investigation conducted by John Stevens, a former chief of the Metropolitan Police in the United Kingdom.

“Mohamed Al Fayed has presented a major crime allegation, bolstered by other associated allegations and assertions,” according to the paper, which was published in 2006.

“In essence, Mohamed Al Fayed alleges that the ‘Security Services’ (unless otherwise mentioned, this is assumed to be the Secret Intelligence Service—commonly known as MI6) plotted or carried out the murders of Dodi Al Fayed and the Princess of Wales at the direction of HRH Prince Philip.

“The purported motivation was that the Princess of Wales was pregnant with Dodi Al Fayed’s kid and that their engagement was about to be announced.

“The royal family ‘could not accept that an Egyptian Muslim may possibly be the stepfather of the future King of England,’ according to Mohamed Al Fayed.”

As William and Harry prepare to mark the 24th anniversary of their mother’s death on Tuesday, we take a look at the evidence gathered by the police to dispel conspiracy ideas.

Princess Diana believed she would be killed in a car accident, according to a claim.

Princess Diana felt “efforts would be made,” according to evidence unearthed by Operation Paget. This is a condensed version of the information.