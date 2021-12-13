Conservatives praise J.K. Rowling for her role in the transgender debate over how rapes are recorded.

J.K. Rowling has gotten involved in yet another argument regarding transgender persons, this time expressing displeasure with how rapes will be documented under proposed new regulations.

Rowling shared a piece from The Times on Sunday evening about Scottish cops who have been chastised for claiming they will “register rapes by offenders with male genitalia as being committed by a woman if the assailant ‘identifies as a female.”

“‘Absurdity’ of cops logging rapists as women,” the piece reads.

Rowling tweeted a passage from the article, writing: “Peace is War. Slavery is the opposite of freedom. Ignorance is a powerful weapon. The person who raped you is a woman who has been imprisoned.” Peace is War.

Slavery is the opposite of freedom.

Ignorance is a powerful weapon.

The person who raped you is a woman who has been imprisoned.

https://t.co/SyxFnnboM1

— Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling (@jk rowling) 12th of December, 2021 The article examines proposed new rules in Scotland that would allow people to self-identify as any sex they want. Certain organisations have objected to the proposed legislation.

Rowling has been chastised in the past for her comments on gender issues, and her latest tweet has sparked outrage on social media.

A number of conservatives on Twitter are now praising the author’s most recent tweet.

“Truth is not partisan,” Jenna Ellis, a former attorney for Donald Trump, tweeted in response to Rowling’s statement.

Thank you very much. Truth isn’t a party issue.

December 13, 2021 — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq)

Ian Miles Cheong, a famous pro-Trump conservative commentator, also lauded the author.

“Based. Speak the truth to those in positions of authority, “He retorted.

Lauren Chen, another political journalist, welcomed Rowling’s tweet as well, writing, “Thank you for pointing out the craziness.”

JK Rowling is a powerful woman who stands up for women’s rights.

The woke despise her for it. https://t.co/FhmTpnIAaJ Lauren Chen (@TheLaurenChen) is a Twitter user. 12th of December, 2021 Others, however, have chastised Rowling over the remark, including writer Jourdain Searles, who tweeted: “J.K. Rowling is a nasty person with lousy politics, an infantile grasp of feminism, and an ugliness in her spirit. Looking at her tweets is humiliating. It’s upsetting to see her affect those who are on the margins. As a feminist, an assault survivor, and a woman, it irritates me “joking. This is a condensed version of the information.