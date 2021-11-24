Conservatives are enraged by Stephen Colbert’s speech on the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict.

Many conservatives were enraged by Stephen Colbert’s comments about Kyle Rittenhouse’s acquittal.

The 18-year-trial old’s has captivated the media, and his acquittal on all charges stemming from the killing of two men and injuring of another during violence that occurred in August 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin, following the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by a white police officer.

Rittenhouse told Tucker Carlson in his first television interview since the trial: “It had nothing to do with race at all. It was about exercising one’s right to self-defense.” Colbert chastised the GOP for “creating a hero” of Rittenhouse on Monday’s Late Show, saying that if he was not convicted of homicide, the law should be changed since “the system is clearly broken.” “OK, here’s the deal: I’m not a lawyer, so I can’t tell you if Kyle Rittenhouse breached the law or not,” Colbert admitted. “But I can tell you this: we should modify the law if he didn’t break it.” During the disturbance in Kenosha, Rittenhouse drove from his home in Illinois with an assault rifle and began patrolling the streets after curfew.

Deadly force is legal in Wisconsin if it is “necessary to prevent imminent death or grave bodily damage.”

“If Emily Post told me it was totally right to go to Thanksgiving, drop trow, and put your ass print in the pumpkin pie, I’d say, ‘OK, not criminal, but the system is plainly flawed,” Colbert concluded.

“Only a complete moron would celebrate this evident catastrophe by making this person a hero,” Colbert remarked.

“NOT GUILTY!!!!!!!” tweeted Florida congressman Matt Gaetz after Rittenhouse’s acquittal.

“Of course, Gaetz has a vested interest in jurors finding people not guilty, especially when it involves a 17-year-old crossing state boundaries,” Colbert continued, referencing the Republican representative’s federal inquiry into sex trafficking claims.

Many conservatives were unimpressed by Colbert’s address. Senator Ted Cruz of Texas took to Twitter on Tuesday to attack Colbert and “wealthy Democrats.” “Rich Democrats believe you have no right to defend yourself against a horde of furious people,” Cruz says. This is a condensed version of the information.