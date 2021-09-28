Conservatives applauded Rihanna’s t-shirt “Think While It’s Still Legal.”

Rihanna raised a few eyebrows this week with a new t-shirt that conservatives are praising.

On Friday, September 24, the singer and cosmetics mogul was seen in New York City with a vaguely political phrase.

The message “Think While It’s Still Legal” is printed on the shirt in a font and style that is associated with American political culture.

The clothing is from the Vetements Fall 2021 collection, a high-end menswear label.

On Monday, Donald Trump Jr. posted an Instagram story of Rihanna wearing the t-shirt, saying he didn’t expect to see it on his 2021 bingo card.

Meanwhile, right commentator Dinesh D’Souza tweeted an article from conservative outlet the Post Millennial in which Rihanna’s clothing “displayed a similar message expressed by Nicki Minaj in previous weeks,” according to the post.

D’Souza, Dinesh 27 September 2021 (@DineshDSouza)

After tweeting about her reluctance to acquire the COVID-19 vaccine, Nicki Minaj made news around the world and drew the attention of the US and UK governments.

With new head designer Guram Gvasalia at the helm, Vetements has undergone a recent revamp, but the brand’s rebellious spirit remains, as evidenced by the brand’s use of provocative slogans and political imagery.

Gvasalia said to Vogue that the collection is a generic reflection of “the misery we’re all living through,” but did not mention any political leanings.

The motto is simply described as “a reflection of the label’s non-conformist style” on Matches Fashion.

A t-shirt with the tagline “Gvasalia for Vetements” done in the style of a Bernie Sanders campaign poster is also included in the collection—so just whose side is he on anyway?

The goal was to be provocative, and Gvasalia’s words have undoubtedly resonated with conservatives in the cultural wars and vaccine disputes.

Rihanna’s reps have been approached for comment on the t-shirt, its meaning, or her intention (or lack thereof) in wearing it.

The 33-year-old singer recently discussed her new status as a billionaire, describing it as “tricky.”

"It's problematic because it's difficult to realize that's where you are since I know where I came from," says the speaker.