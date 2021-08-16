Conor McGregor predicts that his sons will follow in his footsteps as fighters.

Conor McGregor has predicted that his two boys will follow in his footsteps and pursue a career as professional fighters.

Conor Jr., 4, and Ran, who was born in May, are the sons of the UFC fighter. Croia, his 2-year-old daughter, is also his and Dee Devlin’s.

McGregor also discussed the potential of his offspring competing in the octagon in a Monday morning Q&A session with his supporters.

One admirer asked, “Do you believe Conor Junior will follow in your footsteps?” after seeing a photo of McGregor with his eldest child.

The Irishman said, “That son of mine is going to do whatever he wants in this world.” “Whatever he chooses, I will fully support him!” But I have a feeling he’ll pull it off.

“I believe Ran, his younger brother, will as well. There will be some interesting days ahead. I’ll be content as long as they’re content.”

McGregor also mentioned his business accomplishments outside of the octagon during his Twitter discussion with supporters, predicting that he would be a billionaire by the age of 35.

McGregor opened out on how becoming a father had affected his approach to his craft when he was just three months into fatherhood in 2017.

In a video uploaded on YouTube by MMA Weekly, he exclaimed, “I am in awe of my tiny son.” “We were comparing images side by side of when I was that age and he was that age the other day, and we were exactly the same.

“And I’m like, sure, because he’ll look just like me and have my name,” she says. It’s a family heirloom. My little man has me completely awestruck.”

My child is free to do whatever he wants in this world. Whatever he decides, I will be behind him 100%! But I have a feeling he’ll pull it off. Ran, his younger brother, I believe, will as well. There will be some interesting days ahead. I’ll be content as long as they’re content. https://t.co/uKwwO2f2ah

August 16, 2021 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA)

“As far as how it’s affected me as a fighter, it’s definitely made me more focused, more disciplined,” he continued. I need to be more disciplined. I’m afraid I can’t. This is a condensed version of the information.