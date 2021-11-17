Confusion surrounds Barstool Sports’ Best Female Singers ranking.

The blog Barstool Sports generated a commotion on social media this morning after it published a ranking of the finest female singers, which left many Twitter users perplexed.

Mariah Carey, Whitney Houston, JoJo, Lady Gaga, Aretha Franklin, Beyoncé, Ashlee Simpson, Tina Turner, Adele, and Addison Rae are on the list, which is titled “Power Ranking the Top 10 Female Singers of All Time.”

While many people believe that Mariah Carey, Whitney Houston, Tina Turner, Adele, Aretha Franklin, Beyoncé, and Lady Gaga are among the best vocalists of all time, the inclusion of Ashlee Simpson and TikTok prodigy Addison Rae has left many people scratching their heads.

The Top 10 Female Singers of All Time, ranked by power.

November 16, 2021 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports)

On Wednesday morning, Ashlee Simpson became a trending topic on Twitter as a result of the confusion.

Many people were shocked at the absence of superstars like Taylor Swift and Diana Ross, not to mention Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, as Twitter users reacted with a combination of humor and fury.

“Why isn’t Taylor Swift or Alicia Keys on this list? This isn’t anything I can take seriously “reads one of the responses

Why isn’t Taylor Swift or Alicia Keys on this list? This isn’t something I can take seriously— If you’re looking for a unique way to express yourself, try using the words ” (@Luciousthegod) 16 November 2021 While another referred to the list as “”The fact that Addison Rae and Ashlee Simpson were included at all in lieu of Amy Lee, Dolores O’Riordan, Diana Ross, Gladys Knight, Ella Fitzgerald, Etta James, and the like just goes to show how shallow Barstool’s minds are,” she tweeted. This is a bad one.” The fact that Addison Rae and Ashlee Simpson were included at all in place of Amy Lee, Dolores O’Riordan, Diana Ross, Gladys Knight, Ella Fitzgerald, Etta James, and others demonstrates how narrow Barstool’s mind is. This is a bad one. https://t.co/Rtx5Sb65HS @RyanDesimone (@CuzzLightyear) 16 November 2021 Many people were confused by the inclusion of Addison Rae, who is still relatively unknown in the music world despite her meteoric rise. This is a condensed version of the information.